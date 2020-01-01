Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the older 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Announced 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 65K vs 57K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7570
109
Kirin 650 +55%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7570
364
Kirin 650 +123%
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7570
57324
Kirin 650 +15%
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced August 2016 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site -

