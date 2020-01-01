Exynos 7570 vs Kirin 655
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Has 4 more cores
- 51% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Shows better (up to 16%) AnTuTu 8 score – 66K vs 57K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
109
Kirin 655 +59%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Kirin 655 +134%
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57324
Kirin 655 +16%
66542
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Kirin 655
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|December 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|-
