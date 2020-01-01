Exynos 7570 vs Kirin 659
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
12
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Has 4 cores more
- 69% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- Performs 14% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46452
Kirin 659 +65%
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
894
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|-
