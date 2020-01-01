Exynos 7570 vs Helio A22
We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Supports 86% higher memory bandwidth (13.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
