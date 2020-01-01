Exynos 7570 vs Helio G25
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
19
25
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 57K
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
109
Helio G25 +24%
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Helio G25 +29%
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57324
Helio G25 +58%
90289
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio G25
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|41.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek Helio G25 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1