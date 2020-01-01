Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 57K
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 16% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7570
109
Helio G25 +24%
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7570
364
Helio G25 +29%
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7570
57324
Helio G25 +58%
90289

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

