Exynos 7570 vs Helio G35
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
10
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
26
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 3-years and 11-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|38954
|GPU
|-
|16847
|Memory
|-
|26654
|UX
|-
|40547
|Total score
|-
|123795
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
108
Helio G35 +63%
176
Multi-Core Score
362
Helio G35 +177%
1003
|Image compression
|17.25 Mpixels/s
|27.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|3.49 images/s
|4.3 images/s
|Speech recognition
|9.24 words/s
|9.73 words/s
|Machine learning
|4.51 images/s
|6.17 images/s
|Camera shooting
|1.99 images/s
|2.88 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.4 Mnodes/s
|0.6 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|107.7 Krows/s
|137.2 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|23 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Medium]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|43 FPS
[Low]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765G
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2