Exynos 7570 vs Helio G35

Exynos 7570
VS
Helio G35
Exynos 7570
Helio G35

We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Performs 51% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7570
vs
Helio G35

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7570
n/a
Helio G35
123795
CPU - 38954
GPU - 16847
Memory - 26654
UX - 40547
Total score - 123795
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7570
108
Helio G35 +63%
176
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7570
362
Helio G35 +177%
1003
Image compression 17.25 Mpixels/s 27.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 3.49 images/s 4.3 images/s
Speech recognition 9.24 words/s 9.73 words/s
Machine learning 4.51 images/s 6.17 images/s
Camera shooting 1.99 images/s 2.88 images/s
HTML 5 0.4 Mnodes/s 0.6 Mnodes/s
SQLite 107.7 Krows/s 137.2 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 23 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 29 FPS
[Medium]
Shadowgun Legends - 30 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 43 FPS
[Low]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 29 FPS
[Low]
Device - Xiaomi Poco C3
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 680 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 54.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2016 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6765G
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

