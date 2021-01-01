Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Exynos 7570 vs Helio G80

Exynos 7570
VS
Helio G80
Exynos 7570
Helio G80

We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
  • Performs 52% better in floating-point computations
  • 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7570
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7570
n/a
Helio G80
225524
CPU - 73002
GPU - 37735
Memory - 46714
UX - 64513
Total score - 225524
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7570
108
Helio G80 +227%
353
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7570
362
Helio G80 +265%
1322
Image compression 17.25 Mpixels/s 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 3.49 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 9.24 words/s 23.4 words/s
Machine learning 4.51 images/s 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting 1.99 images/s 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 0.4 Mnodes/s 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite 107.7 Krows/s 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6769T
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

