Exynos 7570 vs Helio G80
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
10
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
23
32
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
- Announced 3-years and 6-months later
- Has 4 more cores
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (13.41 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
- Performs 52% better in floating-point computations
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|-
|73002
|GPU
|-
|37735
|Memory
|-
|46714
|UX
|-
|64513
|Total score
|-
|225524
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
108
Helio G80 +227%
353
Multi-Core Score
362
Helio G80 +265%
1322
|Image compression
|17.25 Mpixels/s
|79.2 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|3.49 images/s
|11.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|9.24 words/s
|23.4 words/s
|Machine learning
|4.51 images/s
|17.4 images/s
|Camera shooting
|1.99 images/s
|8.63 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.4 Mnodes/s
|1.53 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|107.7 Krows/s
|416 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|30 FPS
[Low]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|52 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|53 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|54 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio G80
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|54.6 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|February 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769T
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek Helio G80 official site
