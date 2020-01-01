Exynos 7570 vs Helio P22
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
12
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
34
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Has 4 cores more
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- 43% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1400 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 14% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
641
Helio P22 +23%
788
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
1938
Helio P22 +78%
3446
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46452
Helio P22 +65%
76843
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8
