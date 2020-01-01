Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Exynos 7570 vs Helio P23

Exynos 7570
Exynos 7570
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 57K
  • 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7570
109
Helio P23 +40%
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7570
364
Helio P23 +136%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7570
57324
Helio P23 +80%
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 4 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced August 2016 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 or Samsung Exynos 7570
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or Samsung Exynos 7570
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 or Samsung Exynos 7570
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 or MediaTek Helio P23
5. HiSilicon Kirin 710 or MediaTek Helio P23
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or MediaTek Helio P23
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or MediaTek Helio P23
8. MediaTek Helio P70 or Helio P23

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Exynos 7570, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish