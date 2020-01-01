Exynos 7570 vs Helio P23
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
10
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
13
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
19
24
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Has 4 more cores
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.93 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 80%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 57K
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
109
Helio P23 +40%
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Helio P23 +136%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57324
Helio P23 +80%
103316
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio P23
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|49.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6763V/CT
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
