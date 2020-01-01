Exynos 7570 vs Helio P35
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
10
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
19
26
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Has 4 more cores
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Announced 2-years and 4-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 71%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 57K
- 64% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1400 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
109
Helio P35 +56%
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Helio P35 +169%
978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57324
Helio P35 +71%
98266
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
