Exynos 7570 vs Helio X20
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
10
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
19
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
- Has 6 more cores
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (12.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 57K
- 50% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~20%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
109
Helio X20 +143%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Helio X20 +124%
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57324
Helio X20 +63%
93425
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Helio X20
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|10
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|4
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|May 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6797
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1