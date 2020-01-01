Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs MediaTek MT6737 – what's better?

We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 4.9 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 57K vs 41K
  • Announced 8-months later
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7570 +38%
57324
MediaTek MT6737
41657

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and MediaTek MT6737

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 1300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 4 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Mali-T720 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 500-650 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 34 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 640 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 4.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 1280 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6169
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS

Info

Announced August 2016 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6737
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site MediaTek MT6737 official site

