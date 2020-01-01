Exynos 7570 vs MediaTek MT6737
We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek MT6737 (Mali-T720 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 52% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 4.9 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 57K vs 41K
- Announced 8-months later
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (1400 vs 1300 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
109
MediaTek MT6737 +18%
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
MediaTek MT6737 +20%
435
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7570 +38%
57324
41657
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and MediaTek MT6737
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-T720 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|500-650 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|34 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|640 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|4.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1280 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6169
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|January 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6737
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek MT6737 official site
