Exynos 7570 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1400 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
641
MediaTek MT6739 +4%
668
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7570 +7%
1938
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46452
MediaTek MT6739 +7%
49680
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|570 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6739
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
