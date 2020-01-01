Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs MediaTek MT6739 – what's better?

Exynos 7570 vs MediaTek MT6739

We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 71% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
  • Announced 1 year and 1 month later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1400 MHz)

Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7570
46452
MediaTek MT6739 +7%
49680

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 PowerVR GE8100
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 650 MHz 570 MHz
Cores 2 -
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 21 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 10

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 1440 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - MT6177M
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 September 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6739
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site MediaTek MT6739 official site

