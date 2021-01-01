Exynos 7570 vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the older 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
18
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
- Has 4 more cores
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1400 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|26311
|-
|Memory
|20220
|-
|UX
|9577
|-
|Total score
|56349
|-
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
106
MediaTek MT6750 +14%
121
Multi-Core Score
360
MediaTek MT6750 +38%
495
|Image compression
|17.25 Mpixels/s
|39.35 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|3.49 images/s
|5.7 images/s
|Speech recognition
|9.24 words/s
|12.65 words/s
|Machine learning
|4.51 images/s
|7.22 images/s
|Camera shooting
|1.99 images/s
|1.87 images/s
|HTML 5
|0.4 Mnodes/s
|0.76 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|107.7 Krows/s
|204.3 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and MediaTek MT6750
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|520 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6750
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4