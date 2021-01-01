Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs MediaTek MT6750 – what's better?

Exynos 7570 vs MediaTek MT6750

Exynos 7570
VS
MediaTek MT6750
Exynos 7570
MediaTek MT6750

We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the older 8-core MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
  • Has 4 more cores
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (1500 vs 1400 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7570
vs
MediaTek MT6750

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
CPU 26311 -
Memory 20220 -
UX 9577 -
Total score 56349 -
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 17.25 Mpixels/s 39.35 Mpixels/s
Face detection 3.49 images/s 5.7 images/s
Speech recognition 9.24 words/s 12.65 words/s
Machine learning 4.51 images/s 7.22 images/s
Camera shooting 1.99 images/s 1.87 images/s
HTML 5 0.4 Mnodes/s 0.76 Mnodes/s
SQLite 107.7 Krows/s 204.3 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and MediaTek MT6750

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 4 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Mali-T860 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 520 MHz
Execution units 2 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 6.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced August 2016 August 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6750
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site MediaTek MT6750 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4

Related Comparisons

1. Exynos 7570 vs Exynos 9611
2. Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 660
3. Exynos 7570 vs Helio P22
4. MediaTek MT6750 vs Exynos 9611
5. MediaTek MT6750 vs Snapdragon 665
6. MediaTek MT6750 vs Snapdragon 450
7. MediaTek MT6750 vs Snapdragon 425

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of MediaTek MT6750 and Exynos 7570, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish