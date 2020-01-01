Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 425

Exynos 7570
Exynos 7570
VS
Snapdragon 425
Snapdragon 425

We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
  • Announced 7 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7570 +3%
46452
Snapdragon 425
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Adreno 308
Architecture Midgard Adreno 300
GPU frequency 650 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 24
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2016 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8917
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

