Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Performs 50% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
- Announced 7 months later
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7570 +3%
46452
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|24
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
