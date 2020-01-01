Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
- Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 10 months later
- 39% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1400 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
641
Snapdragon 429 +33%
853
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
1938
Snapdragon 429 +24%
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46452
Snapdragon 429 +29%
59877
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|450 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM429
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
