We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Higher GPU frequency (~44%)
  • Supports 17% higher memory bandwidth (7.46 against 6.4 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1 year and 10 months later
  • 39% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7570
1938
Snapdragon 429 +24%
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7570
46452
Snapdragon 429 +29%
59877

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Snapdragon 429

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 1950 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Adreno 504
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 450 MHz
Cores 2 -
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 1600 x 900
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2016 June 2018
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM429
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site

