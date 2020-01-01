Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 430
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the older 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 (Adreno 505) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
27
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced later
- Higher GPU frequency (~30%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Has 4 cores more
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 33% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
46452
Snapdragon 430 +19%
55287
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
999
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|September 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8937
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 official site
Cast your vote
3 (37.5%)
5 (62.5%)
Total votes: 8
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and Samsung Exynos 7570
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 and Samsung Exynos 7570
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- MediaTek Helio P35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
- MediaTek Helio P22 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 430