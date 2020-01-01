Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 450 – what's better?

Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 450

We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 (Adreno 506) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
  • Performs 3.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 10 months later
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Snapdragon 450

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Adreno 506
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600-650 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced August 2016 June 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SDM450
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 official site

