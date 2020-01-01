Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the older 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 4.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 more cores
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 57K
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
109
Snapdragon 652 +139%
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Snapdragon 652 +174%
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57324
Snapdragon 652 +72%
98420
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|February 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
