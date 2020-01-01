Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Performs 6x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 57% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1400 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Announced 8 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
