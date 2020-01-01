Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 801 – what's better?

Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 801

Exynos 7570
Exynos 7570
VS
Snapdragon 801
Snapdragon 801

We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 79% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 62K vs 57K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7570
57324
Snapdragon 801 +9%
62293

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Snapdragon 801

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
Cores 4 4
Frequency 1400 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 4 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Adreno 330
Architecture Midgard Adreno 300
GPU frequency 650 MHz 578 MHz
Execution units 2 1
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 148 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 2560 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced August 2016 February 2014
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8974AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site

