Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 801
We compared two 4-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7570 (with Mali T-720 MP2 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
10
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
19
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7570
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 4.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 79% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 62K vs 57K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
109
Snapdragon 801 +43%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
364
Snapdragon 801 +57%
573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
57324
Snapdragon 801 +9%
62293
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Snapdragon 801
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|Cores
|4
|4
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|4 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Adreno 330
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|578 MHz
|Execution units
|2
|1
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|148 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|2560 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|February 2014
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8974AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
