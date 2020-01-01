Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 845

Exynos 7570
Exynos 7570
VS
Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845

We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 20.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • 100% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1400 MHz)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7570 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 4 8
Frequency 1400 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali T-720 MP2 Adreno 630
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 2 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 36 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 7.46 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1363 x 1280 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 13MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 5 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 4 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced August 2016 December 2017
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 7570 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

