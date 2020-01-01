Exynos 7570 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared the 4-core Samsung Exynos 7570 (Mali T-720 MP2) with the newer 8-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
47
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
26
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 20.2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 299% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 7.46 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- 100% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 1400 MHz)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|4
|8
|Frequency
|1400 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali T-720 MP2
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|2
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|36 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|7.46 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1363 x 1280
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 13MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 5
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|4
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|August 2016
|December 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7570 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7570 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
- Samsung Exynos 7570 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Samsung Exynos 7570 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs MediaTek Helio G90T