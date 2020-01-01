Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Kirin 650 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Kirin 650

Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870
VS
Kirin 650
Kirin 650

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 650 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 85K vs 65K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 650
  • Performs 74% better in floating-point computations
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870
128
Kirin 650 +32%
169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870
490
Kirin 650 +66%
812
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870 +30%
85784
Kirin 650
65792

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Kirin 650

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 4 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 700 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 40 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced February 2016 January 2016
Class Low end Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site -

