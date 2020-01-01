Exynos 7870 vs Kirin 655
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 655 (Mali-T830 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Shows better (up to 29%) AnTuTu 8 score – 85K vs 66K
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 655
- Performs 74% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 10-months later
- 33% higher CPU clock speed (2120 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Kirin 655 +35%
173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Kirin 655 +73%
850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870 +29%
85784
66542
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Kirin 655
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.12 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2120 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|40 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|December 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|-
