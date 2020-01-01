Exynos 7870 vs Kirin 659
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
- Performs 78% better in floating-point computations
- 48% higher CPU clock speed (2360 vs 1600 MHz)
- Announced 11 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57242
Kirin 659 +34%
76609
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
894
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-T830 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|1
|2
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|January 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|-
