Exynos 7870 vs Kirin 955
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
27
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
40
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
20
26
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 85K
- Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Kirin 955 +167%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Kirin 955 +124%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85784
Kirin 955 +39%
119162
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Kirin 955
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|ARM Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|-
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|April 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1