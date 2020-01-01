Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Kirin 955 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Kirin 955

Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870
VS
Kirin 955
Kirin 955

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 955 (ARM Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 955
  • Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 72% higher memory bandwidth (25.6 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 39%) AnTuTu 8 score – 119K vs 85K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870
128
Kirin 955 +167%
342
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870
490
Kirin 955 +124%
1100
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870
85784
Kirin 955 +39%
119162

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Kirin 955

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 ARM Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 700 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz -
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 April 2016
Class Low end Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
4. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
5. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
6. HiSilicon Kirin 955 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
7. HiSilicon Kirin 955 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
8. HiSilicon Kirin 955 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
9. HiSilicon Kirin 955 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 955 and Exynos 7870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish