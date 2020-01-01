Exynos 7870 vs Helio A22
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the newer 4-core MediaTek Helio A22 (PowerVR GE8320) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.9 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio A22
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
163
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
81081
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|32 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|1
|2
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6762M
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|MediaTek Helio A22 official site
