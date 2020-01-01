Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Helio G25 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Helio G25

Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870
VS
Helio G25
Helio G25

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G25 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G25
  • Announced 4-years and 5-months later
  • Performs 82% better in floating-point computations
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 5%) AnTuTu 8 score – 90K vs 85K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870
128
Helio G25 +5%
135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870 +4%
490
Helio G25
471
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870
85784
Helio G25 +5%
90289

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Helio G25

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Midgard Rogue
GPU frequency 700 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 41.8 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2020
Class Low end Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site MediaTek Helio G25 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
3. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
4. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
5. Samsung Exynos 7870 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
6. MediaTek Helio G25 and Samsung Exynos 9611
7. MediaTek Helio G25 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
8. MediaTek Helio G25 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
9. MediaTek Helio G25 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
10. MediaTek Helio G25 and MediaTek Helio P22

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G25 and Exynos 7870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish