Exynos 7870 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
15
21
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
21
27
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 4-years and 5-months later
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 109K vs 85K
- Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Helio G35 +38%
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Helio G35 +105%
1006
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85784
Helio G35 +27%
109082
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Helio G35
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|54.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
