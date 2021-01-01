Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Helio G80

Exynos 7870
VS
Helio G80
Exynos 7870
Helio G80

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.41 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 4-years later
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.4x) AnTuTu 8 score – 198K vs 82K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~36%)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 7870
vs
Helio G80

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 7870
82998
Helio G80 +139%
198438
CPU 36387 74423
GPU 7985 44670
Memory 22841 43475
UX 17087 41133
Total score 82998 198438
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 7870
125
Helio G80 +177%
346
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7870
481
Helio G80 +168%
1291
Image compression 20.9 Mpixels/s 79.2 Mpixels/s
Face detection 4.16 images/s 11.9 images/s
Speech recognition 12.3 words/s 23.4 words/s
Machine learning 5.76 images/s 17.4 images/s
Camera shooting 2.79 images/s 8.63 images/s
HTML 5 0.45 Mnodes/s 1.53 Mnodes/s
SQLite 130.2 Krows/s 416 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 30 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 30 FPS
[Low]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 53 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 54 FPS
[High]
Device - Realme 6i
720 x 1600
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 700 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 54.6 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 February 2020
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6769T
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Exynos 7870, or ask any questions
