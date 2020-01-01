Exynos 7870 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
31
34
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Performs 78% better in floating-point computations
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
738
Helio P22 +7%
788
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870 +12%
3848
3446
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57242
Helio P22 +34%
76843
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|1
|2
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
