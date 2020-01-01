Exynos 7870 vs Helio P23
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
41
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
20
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 85K
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Helio P23 +20%
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Helio P23 +75%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85784
Helio P23 +20%
103316
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Helio P23
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-G71 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|770 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|32
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|49.4 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.93 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|August 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6763V/CT
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|MediaTek Helio P23 official site
