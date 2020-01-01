Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 16 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 20%) AnTuTu 8 score – 103K vs 85K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870
128
Helio P23 +20%
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870
490
Helio P23 +75%
859
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870
85784
Helio P23 +20%
103316

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 700 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 32
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 49.4 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.1 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2016 August 2017
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MT6763V/CT
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

