Exynos 7870 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
38
Key Differences
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 2 years and 11 months later
- 44% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1600 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
975
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
96147
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|1
|2
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|December 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
