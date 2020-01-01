Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Helio X20 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Helio X20

Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870
VS
Helio X20
Helio X20

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Announced 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
  • Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
  • Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 more cores
  • 31% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 85K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870
128
Helio X20 +107%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870
490
Helio X20 +66%
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870
85784
Helio X20 +9%
93425

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Helio X20

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 10
Frequency 1600 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 20 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 700 MHz 780 MHz
Execution units 1 4
Shading units 16 64
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 12.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 May 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MT6797
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site MediaTek Helio X20 official site

