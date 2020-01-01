Exynos 7870 vs Helio X20
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the older 10-core MediaTek Helio X20 (Mali-T880 MP4) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
10
11
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
29
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Announced 9-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 20 nm)
- Supports 16% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 12.8 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Helio X20
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 more cores
- 31% higher CPU clock speed (2100 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 93K vs 85K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Helio X20 +107%
265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Helio X20 +66%
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85784
Helio X20 +9%
93425
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.85 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|10
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|20 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|780 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|4
|Shading units
|16
|64
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|12.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 25MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|May 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6797
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|MediaTek Helio X20 official site
