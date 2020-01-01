Exynos 7870 vs MediaTek MT6739
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the newer 4-core MediaTek MT6739 (PowerVR GE8100) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1500 MHz)
- Performs 10% better in floating-point computations
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11
Pros of MediaTek MT6739
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870 +10%
738
668
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870 +113%
3848
1804
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7870 +15%
57242
49680
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|PowerVR GE8100
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|570 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|21 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|10
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1440 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 13MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|MT6177M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|September 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6739
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|MediaTek MT6739 official site
Cast your vote
5 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 5