Exynos 7870 vs MediaTek MT6750
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and MediaTek MT6750 (Mali-T860 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~35%)
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1500 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek MT6750
- Performs 4% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57242
MediaTek MT6750 +1%
57537
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
512
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Mali-T860 MP2
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|520 MHz
|Cores
|1
|2
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|August 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6750
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|MediaTek MT6750 official site
