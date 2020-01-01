Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 425
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 4% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7870 +27%
57242
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
410
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 308
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|500 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|24
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|24 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|667 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|5.34 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8917
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site
Cast your vote
10 (76.9%)
3 (23.1%)
Total votes: 13
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Samsung Exynos 7870
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Samsung Exynos 7870
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Samsung Exynos 7870
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Samsung Exynos 7885 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 425