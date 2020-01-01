Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 425 – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 (Adreno 308) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Supports 179% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 5.34 GB/s)
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 4% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 7870 +27%
57242
Snapdragon 425
44910
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 425

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 308
Architecture Midgard Adreno 300
GPU frequency 700 MHz 500 MHz
Cores 1 -
Number of ALUs - 24
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 24 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 667 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 5.34 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 800
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X6
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 75 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8917
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 official site

