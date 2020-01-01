Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 429
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 (Adreno 504) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has 4 cores more
- Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (1950 vs 1600 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4 (Single-Core)
738
Snapdragon 429 +16%
853
Geekbench 4 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870 +60%
3848
2401
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57242
Snapdragon 429 +5%
59877
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1950 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 504
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|450 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1600 x 900
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM429
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 official site
