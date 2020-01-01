Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 435
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 85K vs 73K
- 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870 +2%
128
126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Snapdragon 435 +19%
584
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870 +17%
85784
73620
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 435
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|4 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|450 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|16
|96
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X9
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2016
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MSM8940
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site
