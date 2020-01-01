Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 435 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 435

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
  • Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 85K vs 73K
  • 14% higher CPU clock speed (1600 vs 1400 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 435
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870 +17%
85784
Snapdragon 435
73620

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 435

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 8x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 3 W 4 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 505
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700 MHz 450 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 16 96
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 48 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 800 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 6.4 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 536
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X9
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016 February 2016
Class Low end Low end
Model number - MSM8940
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 435 and Exynos 7870, or ask any questions
