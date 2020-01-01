Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 439
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 (Adreno 505). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Supports 133% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 6.4 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~56%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2 years and 5 months later
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (12 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
177
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
810
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88825
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.45 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 505
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|450 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|48 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|800 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|1x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|6.4 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|5 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 536
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X6
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 75 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|June 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SDM439
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 official site
Cast your vote
10 (40%)
15 (60%)
Total votes: 25
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Samsung Exynos 7870
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 7870
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 vs Samsung Exynos 7870
- HiSilicon Kirin 659 vs Samsung Exynos 7870
- MediaTek Helio P70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Snapdragon 439
- MediaTek Helio G70 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Snapdragon 439
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 vs Snapdragon 439