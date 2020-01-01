Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 460
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
13
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
20
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
- Performs 11.9x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3-years later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 85K
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Snapdragon 460 +99%
255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Snapdragon 460 +160%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85784
Snapdragon 460 +72%
147298
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 460
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|3 W
|3 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|256
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|January 2020
|Class
|Low end
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|SM4250-AA
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2