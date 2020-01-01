Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 460 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 460

Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870
VS
Snapdragon 460
Snapdragon 460

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
  • Performs 11.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3-years later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 72%) AnTuTu 8 score – 147K vs 85K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870
490
Snapdragon 460 +160%
1274
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870
85784
Snapdragon 460 +72%
147298

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 460

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Gold
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 240 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 610
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 256
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 683
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X11
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 390 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2016 January 2020
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4250-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Exynos 7870
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Samsung Exynos 7870
3. Samsung Exynos 990 and Exynos 7870
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Samsung Exynos 7870
5. MediaTek Helio P22 and Samsung Exynos 7870
6. Samsung Exynos 9611 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Snapdragon 460
8. MediaTek Helio P35 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and Snapdragon 460
10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and Snapdragon 460

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 460 and Exynos 7870, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish