We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 (Adreno 619). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
  • Announced 4-years and 11-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 49%) AnTuTu 8 score – 126K vs 85K
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • Supports 14% higher memory bandwidth (17 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 7870
vs
Snapdragon 480

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 7870
85301
Snapdragon 480 +49%
126951
CPU 36387 -
GPU 7985 -
Memory 22841 -
UX 17087 -
Total score 85301 126951

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 7870
128
Snapdragon 480 +205%
391
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 7870
487
Snapdragon 480 +194%
1432
Image compression 20.9 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 4.16 images/s -
Speech recognition 12.3 words/s -
Machine learning 5.76 images/s -
Camera shooting 2.79 images/s -
HTML 5 0.45 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 130.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W 3 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 619
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz 825 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 686
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 64MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X51
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2016 January 2021
Class Low end Low end
Model number - SM4350
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 official site

