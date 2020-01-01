Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 630
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 (Adreno 508). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Supports 40% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 10.66 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
- Performs 7.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 3 months later
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
57242
Snapdragon 630 +58%
90219
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
987
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 508
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|163 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|10.66 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 642
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|May 2017
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM630
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 official site
