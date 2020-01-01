Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 632 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 632

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2 years and 5 months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 632

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Gold (Cortex-A73
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 250 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 506
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700 MHz 600-650 MHz
Cores 1 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 546
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 40MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24-бит, Dolby 5.1

Connectivity

Modem - X9 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016 June 2018
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM632
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 632 and Exynos 7870 or ask any questions
