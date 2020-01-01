Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 636 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 636

Exynos 7870
Exynos 7870
VS
Snapdragon 636
Snapdragon 636

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
  • Performs 8x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 636

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 509
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 1 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 184 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016 October 2017
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SDM636
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (11.1%)
8 (88.9%)
Total votes: 9

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 636 and Exynos 7870 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish