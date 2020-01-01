Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 652 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 652

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Announced 1-year later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 85K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 7870
128
Snapdragon 652 +104%
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870
490
Snapdragon 652 +103%
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870
85784
Snapdragon 652 +15%
98420

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 3 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 510
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 700 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X8
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2016 February 2015
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - MSM8976
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

