Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
20
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Announced 1-year later
- Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Performs 6.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (1800 vs 1600 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 98K vs 85K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Snapdragon 652 +104%
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Snapdragon 652 +103%
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85784
Snapdragon 652 +15%
98420
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 652
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2015
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
