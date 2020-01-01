Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
22
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Announced 3 years and 2 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2000 vs 1600 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1371
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
146210
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|April 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
