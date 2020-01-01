Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
30
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Performs 16.7x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|1
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|May 2018
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 7870 or Samsung Exynos 7904
- Samsung Exynos 7870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Samsung Exynos 7870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Samsung Exynos 7870 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 425
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or MediaTek Helio P70
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665