We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Performs 18.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 85K
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 7870
490
Snapdragon 730G +253%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870
85784
Snapdragon 730G +230%
283112

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 730G

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 1600 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 3 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 618
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 700 MHz 575 MHz
Execution units 1 2
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.1 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced February 2016 April 2019
Class Low end Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site

