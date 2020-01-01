Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 730G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 7870 (with Mali-T830 MP1 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (14.9 against 13.91 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
- Performs 18.3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 283K vs 85K
- Announced 3-years and 2-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- 38% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 1600 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Snapdragon 730G +325%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Snapdragon 730G +253%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
85784
Snapdragon 730G +230%
283112
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 730G
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|3 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 618
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|575 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|2
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|422 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 688
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|April 2019
|Class
|Low end
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7150-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site
