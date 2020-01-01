Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 801 – what's better?

Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 801

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Has 4 more cores
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 85K vs 62K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
  • Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • 56% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1600 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870 +38%
85784
Snapdragon 801
62293

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 801

CPU

Architecture 8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53 4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
Cores 8 4
Frequency 1600 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 128 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 3 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T830 MP1 Adreno 330
Architecture Midgard Adreno 300
GPU frequency 700 MHz 578 MHz
Execution units 1 1
Shading units 16 128
FLOPS 23 Gigaflops 148 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR3 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 933 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 1x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 14.9 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Max display resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP 1x 21MP
Video capture 1K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 1080p at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 6 LTE Cat. 5
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 300 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 50 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.1 4.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2016 February 2014
Class Low end Flagship
Model number - MSM8974AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 7870 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 801 and Exynos 7870, or ask any questions
