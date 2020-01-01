Exynos 7870 vs Snapdragon 801
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 7870 (Mali-T830 MP1) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 (Adreno 330) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
14
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
45
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
22
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7870
- Announced 2-years later
- Has 4 more cores
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Shows better (up to 38%) AnTuTu 8 score – 85K vs 62K
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 801
- Performs 6.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 56% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 1600 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
128
Snapdragon 801 +22%
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
490
Snapdragon 801 +17%
573
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 7870 +38%
85784
62293
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 7870 and Snapdragon 801
CPU
|Architecture
|8x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Krait
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|1600 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|3 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T830 MP1
|Adreno 330
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 300
|GPU frequency
|700 MHz
|578 MHz
|Execution units
|1
|1
|Shading units
|16
|128
|FLOPS
|23 Gigaflops
|148 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR3
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|933 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|1x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|14.9 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.0
|Max display resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|1x 21MP
|Video capture
|1K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|1080p at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 6
|LTE Cat. 5
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.1
|4.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2016
|February 2014
|Class
|Low end
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8974AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 7870 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 official site
